Continuing the subject of finances in Proverbs, Pastor Ethan Kalberg showed the kids a picture of a cheetah hunting a gazelle, which was doing all it could to get out of the situation.
We can get ourselves into treacherous financial situations and we need to do all we can to lawfully undo our mistakes. A wise approach is to save as much as we can and not spend it all as soon as we get it. Proverbs states that a clear danger to our savings is co-signing.
We need to beware of loaning to a stranger or becoming responsible for the debts of another. If the other person can’t or won’t hold up their end of the bargain, we are now under the control of the one we co-signed for. To secure and protect our own finances, avoid becoming involved in anyone else’s finances unless they are family, or you know them well.
We are grateful that there is one who can co-sign for and cover all our sin debt. When we place our faith in Christ, he becomes our guarantor, he covers the debt we cannot pay.
He died to secure our eternal security knowing all we have to offer for a pledge is belief, worship and gratitude.
Sunday service is at 10 a.m., and Wednesday potluck dinner and youth group starts at 6 p.m. More at 888-3339.
— Marian Guihan
