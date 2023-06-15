We’ll be having our mid-week meal and Bible Study groups Wednesday at 6 p.m. And we’re looking forward to a church fun-day with food and games on July 25, details are on Front Porch Forum.
The calling of Pastor is a difficult one; there are many pressures that cause a high percentage to leave the ministry. Throughout the book of 1Timothy, Paul instructed Timothy and urged him to remain faithful and fulfill his calling. Now, in chapter 6:15,16, Paul reminds Timothy it is God, who has an unparalleled character deserving of honor, who has called him. God is sovereign, The Ruler, immortal; dwells in unapproachable light. Jesus has power over all things, big and small; all the affairs of mankind. He rules with kindness and for our good. He is the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. When world events heat up, we can be sure Jesus is still in control. Paul reminded Timothy that his life was in the hands of Christ Who provides life abundantly. In our current state we cannot approach God and survive. Jesus, the God/man reveals God to us. Through Jesus we can approach the throne of God with confidence. Jesus is our motivation and is worthy of our allegiance. Paul reminds Timothy and us that when things get tough look to Christ alone, He will not disappoint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.