On Sunday, April 3, we’ll have a hymn sing from 6-7 p.m. Sunday service is at 10 a.m., and the Wednesday potluck dinner and youth groups meet at 6 p.m.
Introducing part two of his message on our future, Pastor Ethan Kallberg asked the kids if they get a reward for good school work. It’s the way life works; rewards are the result of good work. After death and resurrection, believers are rewarded for good or bad deeds. This is not a heaven or hell issue, it’s a reward or loss of reward issue.
God’s judgements and rewards are fair, like a refiner who during the firing process separates the impurities from the precious metal. Burned away are things like bitterness, selfishness, anger and shameful actions. The precious metal remaining — kindness, mercy, humility, godly actions and attitudes — result in reward. We are not born Christians but need to be restored by a new birth to be connected to God. It’s an uncomfortable subject, but what is the future for those who have chosen to remain disconnected with God?
Just as in life, in the afterlife we must make atonement for what we do. If Jesus’s payment for our deeds isn’t accepted, we must pay the debt ourselves.
— Marian Guihan
