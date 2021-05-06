In our early Sunday service at 8 a.m., masks are mandatory throughout. The second service at 10 a.m. is also shared on our Facebook page. We have lots of spring cleaning projects going on, and we are planning how to safely restart our youth groups.
Sunday’s message from Proverbs 4 changed focus from wisdom personified to a more personal approach, that of father to son in the home. It’s a picture of God the Father instructing us.
Solomon implores his son to hold fast to God’s wisdom and commands. When our children ask spiritual questions, we answer in love, guiding them to value God’s wisdom. Many things will try to shift our focus away from God’s wisdom, but we must hold on. Keep his wisdom as our anchor.
We are reassured that wisdom protects, guiding us on clear paths. Going through life, we can move more confidently, avoiding pitfalls. However, we must watch out and pay attention and listen, not abandon wisdom. Wisdom will spare us from many of life’s struggles, addictions and dangers.
We look to God for fulfillment and guidance, hopefully avoiding the need to numb our senses to the journey. We must control the conversation in our heads, focusing instead on God’s conversation with us through his word. Our hearts will not naturally stay near God as we are all prone to wander. Watching over our heart is active, ongoing work.
— Marian Guihan
