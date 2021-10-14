Sunday in-person service, 10 a.m., and on Facebook. Wednesday service is 6-8 p.m. for dinner, fellowship, singing, adult Bible and prayer time, youth and kid’s group.
It’s easy to find groups that preach a health and wealth theology saying the more righteous we are, the more God gives us. This is not a biblical approach.
Proverbs discusses wealth and poverty, comparison and problems, the preference to wealth, stated without judgment as both rich and poor are created and loved by God. Many trust in their wealth, which is not guaranteed. We need to plan, but trust in God.
If we are of simple means, be happy and live within those means. Try to avoid borrowing as a borrower is owned in a way by the lender. People buddy up to the rich for what they have, not for who they are.
On the other hand, the poor can be abandoned by their friends and be treated with impatience, indifference and brutality. Most would prefer to be wealthy, even though statistics show many are stressed and unhappy.
Proverbs advises us to not wear ourselves out to gain wealth, rather focus on integrity. Wealth can be an evil deity; ill-gotten gains are usually found out. True wealth is a relationship with Christ, recognizing that all we have comes from him, and using those resources for the good of others.
— Marian Guihan
