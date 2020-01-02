We hope you had a Merry Christmas and will enjoy a blessed 2020.

Ladies group meets Jan. 9 at 5:30 p.m.

Acts 13:1-12 marks a transition; the gospel exploded into the Roman Empire. Antioch becomes the center of the church.

Here are 10 characteristics of this effective ministry. 

1: Qualified leadership. The criteria for leadership were tough and precise. They were knowledgeable in the Scriptures; the church at Antioch was well taught and grounded in the Word of God.

2: Diverse leadership. Antioch’s leaders were different races, social positions and personalities. Churches need elders of different personalities and gifts. 3: Active leadership. They were faithfully doing the work. 4: Praying leadership. They were serious about prayer and fasting for the needs of the church and individuals. 5: Spirit-led leadership. They were sensitive to God’s leading. 6: Obedient leadership. They obeyed the Holy Spirit’s directions. Knowing God’s Word isn’t of use unless we obey it.

7: Evangelical mindset. They worked as a team. Wherever they went, the needs of people’s souls was their primary focus. 8: They faced opposition. There will always be those who seek to undo God’s work and discourage believers. 9: Authoritative. Paul dealt with opposition head on with the authority of the scriptures. 10: Relentless. Paul’s team kept at it through thick and thin.

Are these the characteristics in our church today? How can we encourage each other to be our best for the Lord?

— Marian Guihan

