For now, we’ll continue with Sunday services, and prayer and youth group on Wednesdays, as we fall within the group number requirement laid out by the governor.
Pastor Ethan Kallberg spoke on harmony and peace from Philippians 4:1-7. To have a secure mind, Paul encourages us to stand firm in the Lord, with single-minded submission. We do our part; let God handle the rest.
To find peace, we may need to defer to each other, while still holding to God’s truth — asking forgiveness when necessary, rather than stew in bitterness. And maybe deal with ourselves, or help others who are at odds.
Paul’s four steps:
Glorify God within the situation. Get the “log out of our own eye.” Check our own behavior and attitude. Are we the problem? If so, ask forgiveness. Gently restore relationships. Restoration, not condemnation, the same offer God presents to us.
With humility, take the time, listen to the facts; be gracious. Remember, God is the changer of hearts.
At times, help may be needed from a third party. Go and be reconciled. We must pursue forgiveness, reconciliation and restoration of relationship, refusing to dwell on the past offense.
Like Paul, love, value and encourage others. Then, rejoice. Even in difficult circumstances, pandemics included, we can rejoice in the Lord. This is how God responds to our continued defiance and sin. He chases after us as we run the other direction, to create, restore and keep a relationship with us.
— Marian Guihan