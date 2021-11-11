Presenting the contrast to last week’s message on laziness, Pastor Ethan Kalberg presented the benefits of hard work. Proverbs tells us that work is profitable, provides food and honor.
One of the examples is caring for your farm animals. It adds to the work but increases profit and opportunity.
Likewise, we make the effort to care for our work tools, computers, vehicles — incurring the expense to reap the profit. Empty pursuits provide poverty rather than food and necessities. Generally, one who works hard has more choices and opportunities to advance.
Working to become good at what we do brings notice; it’s good to know your craft. Proverbs lays out an order for success in our labors, requiring focus and proper order.
In the example, the worker sets up the farm, gets the income flowing and then builds his house. All the while being mindful to care for our spouse, kids and animals, being aware of what our flock needs, ready to adapt. God knows our condition, cares for and watches over us, his flock. He diligently works on our behalf, aware of whatever we’re going through. He did all the work, laying aside his heavenly position for a time, to bring us to him.
Sunday services at 10 a.m.; Wednesday potluck dinner and youth groups at 6 p.m. Reach us at 888-3339.
— Marian Guihan
