Last week we enjoyed our monthly hymn sing and a Christ in the Passover communion service.

Pastor Ethan Kallberg’s Palm Sunday message, “The King is Buried,” was from Matthew 27:45-66. As Jesus was dying the events on the cross were the king in darkness, forsaken and the king’s strength, and power.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.