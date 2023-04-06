Last week we enjoyed our monthly hymn sing and a Christ in the Passover communion service.
Pastor Ethan Kallberg’s Palm Sunday message, “The King is Buried,” was from Matthew 27:45-66. As Jesus was dying the events on the cross were the king in darkness, forsaken and the king’s strength, and power.
Jesus cried out with a strong voice, “My God, my God why have you forsaken me!” He was feeling the agony of the Father separating from him as all human sins from all time were placed on him. Then, he died, yielding up his spirit by his own will and power.
Very significantly, the veil in the temple was torn from top to bottom granting access to God’s presence. The earth shook and rocks split. Jesus prayed for those crucifying him. The Centurion, frightened as he witnessed these events, believed. At his burial we see the dedication of the women who stayed by him; the disciples had mostly scattered. Joseph of Arimathea risked his life providing a tomb for Jesus. The grave was sealed, and a guard set so no one would steal his body. The only way out was resurrection. The tomb was empty three days later.
