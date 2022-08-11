While many messages focus on God and his plan for us, there is also one who’s whole mission is to thwart God’s plan and has been so since the beginning. The pastor’s message was “Our Enemy: The Person and the Work of Satan,” began with encouragement that we can know how Satan deceives and don’t need to be afraid.
Sometime after the week of creation, multiple angels rebelled. Angels had choice too, and one of them, Satan, turned prideful, thinking himself better than God and led many angels to reject God. He is identified in the Bible by many names, Lucifer, devil, father of lies. Striving to cause us to doubt God, the devil uses the same tactic he used in the beginning when he asked Eve, “Has God said?”
He wants us to question God’s authority and sovereignty. Because Satan is a created being, he is limited and the work of Christ is his defeat. He’s under God’s control and can do nothing on his own authority, yet he is powerful. We must be proactive and stay away from things that tempt us. Faith and trust in God are our best defense.
— Marian Guihan
