Finishing up 1 Timothy 4, Pastor Ethan Kallberg measured the kids to see how tall they’ve grown. They all enjoyed talking about how many inches they’ve grown in a year. This led to talking about how much we can grow spiritually in a year.
The pastor’s message was entitled “Personal Progress,” and came from a section of verses where it seems the stress of dealing with the church in Ephesus is wearing on Timothy, but Paul implores him to not give up.
Paul gave him more guidelines to evaluate the elders. Like an artist uses a model for a painting, an elder is to model godly speech, love, faith and purity. An elder’s focus is Biblical exhortation and teaching. He fulfills the role God has given him using his God-given abilities. God never expects us to do things he hasn’t equipped us for.
An elder is absorbed in his calling while growing personally in the Lord. It’s a tough, lonely job at times, there’s a lot of pastor burnout. It’s important to encourage our pastor and elders.
Sunday school is at 9 a.m., with worship at 10 a.m. A Wednesday potluck and youth and adult groups start at 6 p.m.
