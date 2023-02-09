Finishing up 1 Timothy 4, Pastor Ethan Kallberg measured the kids to see how tall they’ve grown. They all enjoyed talking about how many inches they’ve grown in a year. This led to talking about how much we can grow spiritually in a year.

The pastor’s message was entitled “Personal Progress,” and came from a section of verses where it seems the stress of dealing with the church in Ephesus is wearing on Timothy, but Paul implores him to not give up.

