There will be no Wednesday night meeting Jan. 1.
On Sunday, Pastor Ethan Kallberg spoke on Galatians 4:1-7, which explains the significance of Christmas. Before Jesus came, believers were described as heirs, not in full possession of their inheritance; children, under the guardianship of prophets and the law; and slaves, under the burden of Old Testament law.
Then, the perfect gift, 100 percent man, 100 percent God, arrived on the scene. The timing was perfect as the Roman empire connected the known world with roads, trade routes and a common language. Into a harsh, difficult world came the only gift that could bring change and defeat death.
God could have given food or teachers to help for the moment, but he sent a Redeemer for all time. Perfectly wrapped, Jesus is God wrapped in flesh and humanity. He was given as a baby to experience life as we do. Like wrapped presents under the tree, the gift of Jesus was ripped open so we could receive the gift of salvation. And now, as believers, we are adopted as sons and daughters, no longer slaves to the law. We have a future inheritance.
Christmas is more than just a baby who went on to die a martyr’s death. At Christmas, a relationship with Almighty God is offered.
— Marian Guihan
