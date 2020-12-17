Sunday’s service began with the lighting of the second Advent candle, the candle of faith, prophecies of a Savior have been fulfilled. We were blessed to enjoy special music provided by Danny Grandstaff.
Last week pastor spoke on the anticipation of Christ. This week, he will speak on how Jesus was received. In Luke 1:1-7, a census was being taken and the Roman government received Jesus as another taxpayer.
Joseph and Mary, exhausted from the trip to Bethlehem for the census, received him with the simple means they had, a cramped, noisy, smelly birthplace, yet with love and devotion. The task of announcing Jesus’s birth was received by the angels with joy, excitement and enthusiasm.
The world tends to receive him with doubt and skepticism, but not the shepherds. These societal outcasts received the news of the long awaited Messiah’s arrival with joyful obedience. They sought him diligently, telling everyone the news with heartfelt praise.
How will we receive him? We may feel that our hearts are like the stable, cramped, dirty, noisy, smelly. God chose to arrive in those very circumstances. He loves us. Like Mary, Joseph, the angels and shepherds, may we seek and receive him, whatever our physical, mental or financial means are, with joy, enthusiasm, obedience and praise.
There will be no youth group until further notice. Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Services are also shared on Facebook.
— Marian Guihan
