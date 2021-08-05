Last week was about concern for others, this week we look inward. What do we need to look out for? Primarily, it is pride, followed by selfishness, jealousy, envy and greed. The wrong kind of pride looks down on others with a know-it-all attitude.
We all easily focus on ourselves. If nurtured, this can produce arrogance, disdain and boastful, disrespectful fault finding. If we think we’re not as prideful as someone else, we’re being prideful. God says he hates pride, that persistent belief that we are better. Instead, we can follow Jesus’ example of humility and service to others.
Pride can result in dishonor and strife. Like silver being purified in a crucible, our impurities and prideful attitudes and actions will rise to the top for all to see. To avoid pride, don’t toot your own horn, let others offer praise.
Jealousy and envy go together and include many destructive attitudes, corroding from within. Social media makes it hard to be content, comparing ourselves with others. We need to be vigilant, asking God to keep us free of these attitudes, cultivating love and kindness for others.
Regular church service is held inside, Sundays at 10 a.m.
— Marian Guihan
