Services at 10 a.m.; services also shared on our Facebook page.
Youth group will be Mondays at 6 p.m.
In Acts 25, Paul has been on house arrest for two years, and is now before Festus, who was appointed by Nero in 60 A.D.
Festus was known as a good administrator and efficient in his responsibilities. The religious leaders, still seething with hatred, were again plotting to murder Paul so Festus said not to transport him to Jerusalem, he would go to Caesarea.
After many false and unprovable charges were made against Paul, he appealed, proclaiming his innocence. Paul then says, “I appeal to Caesar,” invoking his right as a Roman citizen to have a trial before Caesar in Rome.
We, too, are to obey the law of the land, but can use our rights for the ministry God gives us. Christians should also live in such a way that they too are innocent of any charges hurled at them. Even today, here and in many parts of the world, Christians may face hatred or opposition like Paul.
Let us not give those opposed to the gospel any ammunition or cause for offense. Jesus’s message is more likely to be heard if delivered in love by those who love the ones Jesus loves, which is everyone.
— Marian Guihan
