Last Sunday we enjoyed lunch together planning various events and fellowship activities for the coming year.
Wednesday at 6 p.m. — potluck, youth group and prayer meeting.
During kids’ time they had fun assembling a tent in the sanctuary to learn about Paul, who was a tent maker. In Acts 18:1-22 Paul is now in Corinth, an important center for trade and politics, yet very hedonistic.
Having faced a lot of opposition, he is alone and discouraged. When Paul meets and works with fellow tentmakers Priscilla and Aquila, he feels more hopeful. Paul was determined that he would be self-sufficient, not a burden during his travels.
Silas and Timothy arrived in Corinth, further encouraging Paul. In time he faced resistance again. Paul, feeling he had done all he could in the synagogues, was determined to now focus on reaching the gentiles.
His work resulted in folks coming to faith and being baptized. The Lord also reassured Paul in a vision. When Paul was dragged again before the court, the proconsul threw out the case, letting Paul go.
It was a new experience for Paul to have the government on his side. With this encouragement Paul stayed a year and a half, after which he returned home from this second missionary journey.
We too can definitely become discouraged. God will use new friends, old friends and his word to reassure us that he is with us and guiding as we rely and submit to him.
— Marian Guihan