Last week we enjoyed our monthly hymn sing. Our Sunday school classes have started a new unit and the puppet team is prepping for Easter.

Pastor Ethan Kallberg’s message continued in the book of 1 Timothy, focusing on the office of pastor or elder. God views the office of pastor very seriously as they guard and nurture his most prized possession — us. As Timothy heads to Ephesus to restore church leadership, Paul gives three instructions for ordination of elders: don’t rush, be personal and be thorough.

