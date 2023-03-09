Last week we enjoyed our monthly hymn sing. Our Sunday school classes have started a new unit and the puppet team is prepping for Easter.
Pastor Ethan Kallberg’s message continued in the book of 1 Timothy, focusing on the office of pastor or elder. God views the office of pastor very seriously as they guard and nurture his most prized possession — us. As Timothy heads to Ephesus to restore church leadership, Paul gives three instructions for ordination of elders: don’t rush, be personal and be thorough.
Paul urges Timothy to take his time to get to know the candidate. Give them time to prove themselves and their experience over time. In showing his care for Timothy and his “frequent ailments,” Paul demonstrates the need to personally know and care for the pastoral candidate. Before ordination, the candidates lives and actions are evaluated, references are checked. Some disqualifications are obvious, others take a little digging. Likewise, positive actions and attitudes toward the office can be noticeable in the person’s life. Ultimately, God knows fully the heart of us all.
Sunday School is at 9 a.m. Sunday worship service is at 10 a.m., and a Wednesday potluck dinner and youth and adult groups start at 6 p.m.
