We are looking forward to a baptism on Sunday, Feb. 7, during the 10 a.m. service. Our early service is at 8 a.m. with masks mandatory throughout.
On Sunday we looked at God’s goodness. This can be hard to see in a world full of evil and trouble. We see God’s goodness in the gifts of creation. There’s an endless variety of color, sunsets, sounds, bird calls, music, plants, food, flavors, gems.
God is angry with our moral failings, yet continues showering goodness on all, whether we follow him or not. He’s patient as we attribute his works to other sources.
People ask how can a good God judge and punish people. How can he not? Humans agree that justice demands a price be paid. If a human judge let a criminal go unpunished we’d say he was derelict in his duty.
Jesus paid the price, extending exoneration to the guilty sinner. His goodness fills us with hope. Let us show his goodness to those around us, those who we love and those we find difficult.
— Marian Guihan
