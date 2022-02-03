To begin his message about friends and messengers, pastor Ethan Kallberg pulled out a jar of peanut butter and asked the kids what goes well with it. They all answered, “jelly.” He then pulled out A1 sauce and asked, “How about this? Does this work well with peanut butter?”
It was a unanimous no. Friends support and bring out the best in each other. Before radios and cellphones a messenger was a very important role. They must be faithful and accurate, bringing healing and togetherness among individuals and nations. An unreliable messenger could bring discord and havoc.
We’re called to be messengers of the gospel, ambassadors for Christ bringing refreshment, peace and reconciliation. We must choose wisely, being mindful of peer pressure and those involved in foolish activities. We tend to become like those we spend time with. This includes our activities and conduct on social media. We grow in the Lord while spending time with Godly friends. It means choosing friends we can rely on for wise advice, someone who will be a guide rather than lead us astray.
Sunday service is at 10 a.m.; Wednesday pot-luck dinner/youth groups start at 6 p.m. Contact us at 802-888-3339.
— Marian Guihan
