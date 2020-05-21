We will be meeting Sunday 10 a.m., via Zoom, (zoom.us/j/833975337), and drive-in at Irasburg on Sunday, May 24, weather permitting.
Pastor Ethan Kallberg started by recounting some statistics we’ve seen from this pandemic, from hardships and loss experienced in health and economy to worship. To support each other and stay connected, churches worldwide have made use of various technological platforms. While technology can be very frustrating at times, we have gotten comfortable with this new “normal.” Maybe too comfortable? Should this become the norm for church services? How does the Bible present corporate worship? Acts 2 describes the early church worshiping and spending a lot of time together. Baptism is a public ceremony, as is communion. 1 Corinthians 12:27 reminds us that we are Christ’s representatives on Earth. Jesus serves people through Christians. Christians are the physical “arms” of Christ.
2 Corinthians 11:2 equates the church’s relationship with Christ to marriage — a close, personal, social relationship. To abide in this picture God gives us of the church, we need to be careful not to get used to virtual church. It’s a little like saying to Jesus, “I love you, but let’s only talk over Zoom.” The fullest expression of a Christian’s love for Jesus Christ is realized when we physically gather together. We are so grateful for technology during these times, but when we can, let’s safely come back together to worship and serve Christ and our communities.
— Marian Guihan