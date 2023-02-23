Last week we enjoyed our three-fold communion service. The puppet team is gearing up to start practicing for Easter. We are beginning an outreach to serve the homeless shelter.
Sunday’s message finished Paul’s instructions of caring for widows. Pastor showed the kids videos of when his family was at a fair and there were requirements to get on the various rides. Paul also gave requirements for the church to figure out which widows would need help so the church could use their money wisely for those truly in need. God has always put the care of widows, orphans and the vulnerable as a priority. The list of requirements in 1 Timothy 5 includes age, marital status and reputation. First, a widow was to have no other means of support. The widow was to be over 60 as she was less likely to remarry. She had a good reputation. She was caring and active in service to the church, her family raised, husband gone; the church is now her family. She is not idle, getting in everyone’s business, or gossip. It is best for families to care for their own whenever possible, but God gives us specific steps to care for those alone and in need.
