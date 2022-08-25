Last Sunday we enjoyed and fellowship meal, and prep is already underway for the Christmas puppet show.
Pastor Ethan Kallberg began a series on the book of 1 Timothy. Paul wrote this letter to encourage Timothy, who was very special to him. Paul states his status as an apostle of Christ. To have that title, one had to have seen and been called specifically by Christ, which Paul was at his conversion.
Paul’s motive was not fear or religious merit, but salvation, the hope we have in Christ’s resurrection to pay sin’s debt. Timothy was introduced to Christ on Paul’s first missionary journey. Even as a young man he was respected and known for his faith.
With a Jewish mother and a Greek father, Timothy was well positioned to share Christ in both worlds. Paul valued Timothy as a son and was concerned about him and reminded him that grace, peace and mercy come from God.
We can strive to emulate Timothy’s true belief, sound doctrine, obedience to Christ, humble service and courageous conviction.
— Marian Guihan
