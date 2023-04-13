We hope you all had a blessed Easter Sunday. We enjoyed some wonderful special music and a performance by the puppet team.
Pastor’s Ethan Kallberg’s message, “The Resurrection of The King” from Matthew 28:1-8, contrasted the differing responses of the guards and the women to the events they witnessed at the tomb.
The guards shook with fear and went to report to the priests. Faced with the empty tomb, the priests still chose not to believe and bribed the guards to lie, saying the disciples stole the body while they were sleeping and promised to protect them from the death penalty. The guards took the money and spread the lie.
The other Resurrection story follows the response of the women coming to prepare Jesus’s body, telling the story of their emotional response from their hearts and their actions. They, too, were afraid of the earthquake and angelic appearance. The angel comforts them and tells them to go tell the apostles that Jesus had risen. Where the guards continued in fear, the women had joy, awe, love and devotion. They ran to spread the joyful news. How do we respond to the firsthand reports of this monumental event?
