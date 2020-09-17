Pastor Ethan spoke today on two main authorities, church and government. Church and civic government are, and should be, separate.
So who do we listen to? What if they conflict? For the church, Jesus is the ultimate authority; within the local church we have elders and deacons. Church leaders should submit to God and serve the church. Thus, the people can rest in their guidance.
Romans 13:1 tells us to obey our government’s laws. We are to submit until our government tells us to do something that disobeys God. Our government is supposed to protect and provide.
Unfortunately, this is not always the case, then what? While still honoring our government, the church has some leeway with civic protocol. The local church has the right to modify in order to obey God. In the Old Testament, Daniel kept praying despite the King’s ruling. In the New Testament, the Apostles continued teaching about Christ, despite government orders to stop.
Gathering to worship and wearing masks have become flash points. But the church can and does modify upon occasion, i.e., cancelling church due to a blizzard or imminent danger. We’re commanded to love one another. Out of love and respect we can choose to wear a mask to protect others. During these times, the church is essential to provide moral guidance, hope and peace through Christ.
Services at 10 a.m.; services also shared on our Facebook page. Youth Group is Mondays at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
