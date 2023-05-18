We hope you all had a blessed Mother’s Day. During kid’s time they handed out chocolate to all the moms, which was much appreciated. Pastor Ethan Kallberg read what some second graders said about moms: “God made Moms because she’s the only one who knows where the scotch tape is,” and “Moms have magic to make you feel better without medicine.”
His message about an example of a Godly mother was from 1Samuel 1:1-18 about Hannah, Samuel’s mother. Hannah did not understand God’s plan for her, endured hardship, could not be consoled by her husband alone, was a woman of prayer, was loved by God, understood her priorities, kept her promises and dedicated her child to the Lord.
