To start things off, Pastor Ethan Kallberg dressed one of the kids in a cape and mask to disguise them. Kallberg explained the purpose of disguises is to hide one’s identity. Disguises are used in the spiritual realm as well when the evil one tries to hide what he’s up to. His message, “Falling Away,” presented truths about demonic deception in our times. These truths from Timothy are deception is certain; deception has, is and will continue to happen; it’s counter to sound theology; is Satanic in origin; is often undetectable; and damages the heart.
The purpose of spiritual deception is to pull us away from God. Relativism is an example of deception, saying truth is whatever we want it to be, each having their own truth, that there’s no objective truth. Paul warned Timothy of “lying hypocrisy,” lies behind a front of spirituality.
A common deception is that we can earn God’s favor. We live rightly not to gain salvation, but because God has already provided salvation through faith alone.
Sunday school is at 9 a.m. with worship service at 10 a.m.; Wednesday potluck with youth and adult groups start at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.