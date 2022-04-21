Our Easter week was blessed with a communion service and prayer vigil, and on Easter Sunday a song from the kids and a show by the puppet team.
After Jesus’s burial two of his followers walked to Emmaus. They knew Jesus, had hoped he would overthrow Rome and set up his kingdom. His death dashed their hopes. While they walked, Jesus joined them. At first, they didn’t recognize him.
Pastor Ethan Kallberg’s message from Luke 24 gave us four steps toward recognizing the risen Christ: seek him out, learn about him, see him and share him. Jesus drew them into conversation so they would share the nature of their hearts. They hoped he had risen, but they hadn’t seen him. Are we also unsure of his reality and deity? Jesus taught them from Old Testament passages, and we need to look for and see Jesus all through the Bible — he’s on every page. They invited Jesus to stay with them, and that’s when he revealed himself. They ran back to Jerusalem to share what they had learned. He is alive and appears to us through his word.
Sunday service is at 10 a.m.; Wednesday pot-luck dinner and youth groups are at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
