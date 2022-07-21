On Saturday, July 30, 1-4 p.m., the church will hold a $1 car wash. These hot, dry roads are getting our cars all dusty, come on by and have it washed off.
Sunday, pastor Ethan Kallberg began a series, “Living for Jesus,” six moral practices that demonstrate we belong to Jesus, outward evidence of our inward relationship with Christ.
Part one was the practices of honesty, order in the home and resolving conflict biblically. We should be known for being truthful and honoring our word. The Bible presents ways for a home to function smoothly and lovingly.
The husband loves his wife to the extent he would die for her, displaying Christ-like sacrificial love. Also dying to selfish desires, putting his wife and family first. In response, the wife chooses, not by force, to rest in her husband’s loving leadership and protection. The kids strive to trust and obey, and this behavior can bring honor to God, parents and family.
Fathers specifically are urged to not provoke kids to anger by not listening, through harsh discipline, negligence or hypocrisy. Next week, the practice of peacefulness.
Sunday school is at 9 a.m. with worship at 10 a.m. Wednesday potluck and youth groups start at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
