On Sunday we had a coffee hour and celebration of 18 years as a church. Our church grew out of a Bible study held in the area for several years.
The message was “The Glorious Gospel,” continued in Paul’s first letter to Timothy to help him keep the church in Ephesus away from false teachers.
Pastor Ethan Kallberg gave the kids a summary of the 10 Commandments, which none of us can keep entirely, so they can’t save us. So, what’s the purpose of the law? 1Timothy 1:8-11 shows us the law is not for the righteous, the law is for the unrighteous. The law is for the contrary, a training ground, presenting right and wrong. It convicts the heart, showing that we can never earn God’s favor without being covered by the blood of Christ.
The law is now used for instruction as the Holy Spirit guides the believer’s behavior. The law states which behaviors are unrighteous. Paul listed many specific unrighteous actions, and then added, “Whatever else is contrary to good teaching” to cover the rest. The law is good, but the law alone is not the glorious Gospel.
Sunday school is at 9 a.m., with worship at 10 a.m. A Wednesday potluck and youth and adult groups are at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
