We are grateful that lots of folks showed up last Saturday for a work as many building and yard projects were tackled. This coming Sunday we will have a coffee hour during Sunday school time at 9 a.m. and between units.
On Sunday pastor Ethan Kallberg, just back from our church’s national conference, showed some pictures and gave a recap. There were groups for kids, youth, adult, a ladies’ group, lots of activities and missionary updates.
Sunday’s message was about the makeup and mission of the church. First, while there may be many denominations, there is only one true church. All true believers are the body and bride of Christ. We are the physical representation of Christ on earth.
We care for and encourage each other.
The term bride of Christ explains the love Jesus has for his church, illustrating the unity and oneness of Christ and his church. The Bible instructs local churches to have leaders: Elders take care of spiritual needs and the deacon or deaconesses addresses physical needs. The church’s purpose is worship, discipleship, evangelism and church growth. God has called us to be his hands and feet displaying him to the world through love and service.
Sunday school is at 9 a.m., and worship follows at 10 a.m. Wednesday potluck and youth groups are at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
