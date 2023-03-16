Pastor Ethan Kallberg’s message from 1 Timothy 6 was about how we view our jobs and function as an employee or employer. The kids were asked what they wanted to be when they grew up. Answers included actor, marine biologist, engineer, architect and ballet teacher.
Kallberg told them that God is pleased when we work hard at our career. In a time where most people feel stress and anxiety in their jobs, it’s important to remember who we are living and working for.
In Roman times you were either a day laborer who had freedom but no security, or a servant or slave who had no freedom but did have security. For the most part, in that system a servant lived in the master’s house, was fed, and paid. Today we have employees and employers.
Paul advises us to live virtuously in either position, as ultimately, we do our job for Christ, to please him. If our employer is a fellow believer, we are equal in Christ, but we respect them as boss in the work environment. Working is a sacred activity. Our heart and attitude can make it holy and affect how people view God the world.
