On Sunday we spent time in prayer for our community as we process the effects of flooding. Such a large scope of loss. One of our members, who lost their garden at Oxbow Park, requested prayer for all those who lost their garden at the community gardens. We’ll continue to do our best to keep the Grace community share hut out front stocked with food and water.
Sunday was the wrap-up of 1 Timothy. In closing, Paul summarized for Timothy how to deal with an erring, drifting church. The last two verses state the importance of guarding the treasure: God’s word.
