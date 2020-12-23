Our Christmas Eve service is at 6 p.m. As we celebrate a quieter Christmas, let’s remember those in our midst dealing with COVID, praying for them and their families. Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Services are also shared on our Facebook page.
Pastor used passages in Luke and Matthew to show adoration of the Christ. Simeon, righteous and devout, had been told by the Holy Spirit he would not die before he saw the Messiah.
When Mary and Joseph came to the temple with Jesus, Simeon knew immediately who Jesus was. Simeon sang God’s praises, acknowledging a promise fulfilled. God had arrived, wrapped in a baby.
The prophetess Anna also recognized her Messiah, adoring him, spreading the good news to all she met.
The wise men traveled to Bethlehem by faith, falling down in adoration; bringing significant gifts.
Gold for a king, frankincense used by the high priests, and myrrh, an embalming spice. Simeon, Anna and the Magi were actively looking for their redeemer.
Do we look for him and his glory as we walk through life? With open eyes of faith, he is visible in everyday things throughout God’s creation. It’s impossible to come in contact with Christ and not make a decision.
Let’s decide to see him as he is, and like Simeon, Anna and the wise men, worship and adore him this Christmas season and beyond.
— Marian Guihan
