Sunday, we gathered in our church parking lot, seated in truck beds and folding chairs. It was great to be back together. Services at 10 a.m., Maple Street, Morrisville.
Pastor Ethan spoke on Philippians 3:10-14: finding joy in uncertain times. Joy and happiness are not the same thing. Happiness is circumstance-based; internal, deep joy can thrive despite circumstances. Paul faced a lot. He was beaten, arrested, shipwrecked, left for dead and his recipe for joy is to keep our eyes on Christ and press on. We strive to truly know Jesus in a personal, powerful, transforming way, not just know about him. This leads to a life journey of being molded by Christ, dying to self-serving motives. Sharing our hearts with him and letting him share his heart with us through his Word. We press on to the end goal of eternity with Christ. Jesus died to provide that for us. We press on because God has grabbed our hearts to serve him. Paul was a persecutor of Christians until God grabbed ahold of him. We have service to provide for the world that God has called us for. We can release the regrets and failures, looking forward to what God has for us to do that no one else was created to do. Let’s press on, we need not be discouraged with all that’s going on. The virus is not eternal. Developing an eternal perspective focused on Christ leads to joy.
— Marian Guihan