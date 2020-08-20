Pastor Ethan spoke on Acts 27 where, through Paul, the Holy Spirit gives a warning, removes false hope, gives real hope, encourages and preserves.
Paul is among 276 prisoners and crew aboard a trade ship in the Mediterranean headed to Rome in the early fall. The weather would shut down trade at that time; Paul having endured three shipwrecks, issued a warning: continuing the voyage would result in ship damage and loss of cargo.
Unwilling to listen to a prisoner, the crew decided to sail on. Feeling in control of the situation they decided not to listen to God's warning. We are prone to do the same, suffering the consequences of our choices.
Paul then reminded the crew of his warning; telling them it will be tough, but they will all survive. Reassured, Paul convinces them to eat to gain strength. The next morning, as the boat breaks apart, they swim safely to shore.
When things seem outside our grasp or control, like COVID, God's word reminds us that God is in control. We can call on and listen to him.
Services at 10 a.m.; services shared on our Facebook page. Youth group will be Mondays at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
