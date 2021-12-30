We hope you had a blessed Christmas. We are grateful for those who presented a wonderful Christmas Eve service of singing, puppets and a pageant. The puppet team also presented one of their songs Sunday morning.
Sunday, Dec. 26 Pastor Ethan Kallberg reflected on common Christmas gifts and how they can mirror aspects of our walk with God. First, Legos, a toy with endless building opportunities. The Lord is building his church as we place our faith in him, as well as preparing an eternal kingdom. Dolls provide friendship, a companion to talk to. Fellow believers are a gift of friendship and support. Smart phones offer communication, knowledge or GPS. We have a direct line to the Throne of Grace. We can talk with God any time, sharing our needs and joys. We have access to heavenly knowledge as we search his words. Acting on what we learn, we grow closer to him. A GPS gives directions but can’t always be trusted. For instance, trucks get stuck in Smuggler’s Notch. God’s word reliably guides us step by step, providing teaching and warnings for our benefit. Jewelry is beautiful and precious. The beauty and worth of a godly character is far more. Gifts only God can provide are eternal life, forgiveness and peace of mind. Jesus coming to offer these is why he’s the greatest gift the world has ever known. We accept his gift by faith, offering our belief in him.
Sunday service is at10 a.m. and Wednesday’s pot-luck dinner/youth groups is at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
