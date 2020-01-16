Pastor Ethan Kallberg shared some updates from mission points in Iran and India. As in the book of Acts, the gospel is flourishing in these nations; at the same time they need our prayers as they are experiencing strong persecution.
In Acts 14:19-27 we see some character qualities of Paul and Barnabas. When Paul and Barnabas spoke, it was Spirit controlled, not with flowery speech, but the simple truth of the gospel. Their message was then powered by the Holy Spirit. And they lived by the Spirit so their witness and words supported each other.
They were bold in their message, confident in Christ and the scriptures, pushing against the opposition. They actively used their spiritual gifts: preaching, teaching, leading, encouraging, serving, giving and helping. Paul and Barnabas did all this with humility, not allowing the people to worship them as gods.
Through thick and thin they were persistent. Paul was stoned, dragged out of a city and left for dead. Yet, he got up and reentered the city. They were thorough, backtracking through all the towns they had visited, encouraging them. Their focus wasn’t to just make converts, but to ensure that those converts grew into confident disciples.
Paul and Barnabas then returned to Antioch, took no glory for themselves but praised God for all He had done. May we not give up, humbly let the Spirit lead our speech, be graciously bold and use our God-given spiritual gifts for the cause of Christ.
— Marian Guihan