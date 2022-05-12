All the kids are enjoying their Sunday School classes. The adults are going through a devotional: “God’s Word is Our Foundation.” During kid’s time they handed out bags of gifts to all the moms.
Mother’s Day was the perfect time for pastor Ethan Kallberg to end his series on the Book of Proverbs with a message on chapter 31. Solomon presents a model of an “excellent wife,” not for pressure, but guidance, for goals to achieve. Moms can be too hard on themselves; self-care is essential.
An excellent wife has worth. She works, serves and is rewarded. She’s diligent and industrious, lovingly providing for the needs of her family. She’s involved in the business world as opportunity presents. Verse 31 commands that she be given respect in the business world and paid her due.
She keeps busy, prepares her household for the future. She is strong, independent, dignified. Her speech is wise, encouraging, godly. With her actions and words, she teaches her kids. She reaches out to help those in need. Her family recognizes all she does for them and honors her. This can seem overwhelming. Yet, this is over a lifetime. There are seasons of raising youngsters, seasons of business. It doesn’t need to be all at once. As she looks to God, he will guide her through the seasons.
Sunday school is at 9 a.m., with worship following at 10 a.m. A Wednesday potluck dinner and youth groups start at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
