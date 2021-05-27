As the weather improves, we may have one 10 a.m. outdoor Sunday service when possible. Check Facebook for updates. Our regular schedule is Sunday worship service at 8 a.m., masks mandatory throughout, and a second service at 10 a.m. that is shared on our Facebook page.
Pastor’s message from Proverbs 9 explains that God’s wisdom is the foundation of ethics, life, righteous living, mental health, joy and right decisions. Our personal responsibility is to choose who we listen to and how we behave. Do we choose a path to follow God to benefit ourselves?
The wisdom in Proverbs incorporates God and community, which benefits all. God’s wisdom, as a whole, will protect and add to our life. God’s wisdom has an inherent safety net by modifying behavior and choices. We can never be separated from God’s realm of influence, protection and guidance.
With God’s guidance we have a reason and instruction for life choices. His wisdom gives confidence and refuge. We can go through life’s difficulties trusting he will give direction, security and comfort. God-centric confidence is eternal, rather than confidence based on abilities, wealth or youth, which are temporary.
Events in the world can bring fear, anger, depression. God is in control, bringing relief and joy. As we acknowledge him, seek his will, believe he exists and knows all, he will guide and refresh.
— Marian Guihan
