Returning to the Book of Timothy, Chapter 3 talks about deacons. Pastor Ethan Kallberg explained to the kids that a deacon is like a server in a restaurant, efficiently taking care of the physical needs of others.
Paul dealt with many issues in the church, one of which was taking care of needs. Deacons and deaconesses fill that gap. The words used in Timothy are unclear whether the deaconesses were Godly women that served or if they were the wives of the deacons serving where women were needed. Either way, they are recognized as officers of the church.
Paul said the requirements for a deacon are dignity, sincerity, sobriety, honesty, integrity, purity and authority. A deacon should be respectful and reliable. Their speech should be clear and truthful without gossip.
They can handle authority — managing their household and the position well. Because of this, a deacon should not be a new believer and must be given time before being placed in leadership. In truth, whether we are deacons or not, we are called to love and serve others.
Sunday School is at 9 a.m., followed by worship service at 10 a.m. Potluck dinner and youth and adult groups are held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.