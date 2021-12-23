It’s with an extremely heavy heart that we report the death of Dr. Jeffery Kran. By diligently driving an hour one way every week for years to lead a home Bible study, he laid the foundation that grew to become the church we now enjoy. Knowing the original languages, his insight and knowledge of the Bible was enlightening and invaluable. He will be sorely missed. However, Jeff would remind us of what Paul said, “To live is Christ, to die is gain.”
Pastor’s Sunday message was on the Adoration of the King. Matthew’s gospel tells of the Magi from the east. Seeing the unusual star and believing those prophecies, they set out to find and worship the new king.
Knowing Messiah was to be born in Bethlehem, King Herod’s priests ignored the message of the star. God protected the holy family from Herod’s wrath. Which individuals in this account do we relate to? Herod who wanted to eliminate the king, the priests who ignored the king or the Wise Men who actively sought the king? Let’s be like the Magi.
All are welcome Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. Sunday service is at 10 a.m., Wednesday pot-luck dinner/youth groups is at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
