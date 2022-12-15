Pastor Ethan Kallberg’s Sunday message was “The Song of Elizabeth.” Mary, now pregnant, went to see her cousin Elizabeth. No one could understand Mary’s situation better than Elizabeth, who was six-months pregnant with John the Baptist.
When Mary, carrying the Messiah, greeted Elizabeth, the baby leaped in her womb. Elizabeth was immediately filled with the Holy Spirit. “Blessed are you among women!” exclaimed Elizabeth to Mary.
This must have been such a comfort for Mary’s anxious heart. She honored Mary’s faith in God as Mary believed and submitted to God’s plan. We too need people with whom to share our joys, concerns and struggles. We are filled with his spirit as we submit to God’s plan for us. We too are blessed as we live and act in faith.
Sunday School is at 9 a.m., Sunday worship service at 10 a.m., and Wednesday potluck and youth and adult groups are at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
