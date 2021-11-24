Sunday we were blessed by a baptism and a Thanksgiving message. During kid’s time they said they were thankful for food, family, cows, trees, work and cars. Pastor Ethan Kalberg then presented 14 examples of thankfulness, starting with goodness of God.
God’s holiness sets him apart. He keeps his promises and will never do us wrong. He offers deliverance from sin, victory over death and the grave. We can’t escape death, but thanks to Christ we can have victory over it.
The gospel is triumphant, transforming lives and bringing peace. We rejoice when someone enters a relationship with Christ and his grace is bestowed on others. We all have a place in God’s work. It may be difficult at times, but we can be thankful for all people and all things. It’s easy to be thankful for the blessings, but hard when things go awry. God’s glory is at work in both.
Sunday service is at 10 a.m.
— Marian Guihan
