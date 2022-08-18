We’re anticipating a busy week with a fellowship meal, men’s breakfast and puppet team practice.
We enjoyed a message Sunday from pastor Chris Knight entitled “Earnestly Contending, a Charge to Keep.” He began by mentioning some who were role models, remaining firm in the faith until the end. Knight encouraged us to contend for the faith in times of physical affliction, grief, sorrow, loss, spiritual warfare and conflict among the brethren, rejoicing and until we are with the Lord.
God is aware of our afflictions; he is our sustainer. We try to not let grief consume us or think God doesn’t care. Spiritual warfare can be exhausting. We have an enemy who strives to pull us away from God. We are to flee the enemy’s traps, fight the good fight of faith clothed in the armor of God.
Conflict among believers is especially damaging. It’s easy to pick sides based on friendship versus truth. It’s easy to forget God when things are going smoothly. We can feel strong and prideful. When we rest in the arms of the Lord, we will fully know that earnestly contending for the faith is worth every test and trial.
Sunday school is at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m. Wednesday potluck and youth and adult groups start at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.