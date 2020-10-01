Last Sunday, Pastor Ethan finished his sermon on social justice. What is biblical social justice? Doing what is right. But, what is the standard? Right living is based on the character and law of God, and present actions.
Righteousness and justice are God’s foundation, love and kindness emanate from there. We need to learn God’s pattern of social justice, not tell him what we think it is. We can trust God’s definition of and prescription for social justice rather than society’s ever-changing ideas and attitudes.
Our attitude and actions must show love for all human beings from the heart, not obligation. We may disagree with some choices others make, but God commands us to love, serve and share God’s word. His word is complete and sufficient to instruct us in living a life free of racist behavior.
We are not born racist due to our skin color or bloodline. Our own personal actions determine whether we are living justly or not. It’s good to look within ourselves to see how we’re doing. We all stray from perfection, but God’s love, forgiveness and salvation are offered to all.
Services at 10 a.m.; services also shared on our Facebook page. Youth Group is Mondays at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
