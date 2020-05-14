We will be meeting Sunday at 10 a.m., via Zoom (zoom.us/j/ 833975337), and drive-in at Irasburg, weather permitting. We hope all moms felt honored and appreciated even if gatherings had to be smaller.
Speaking to moms, Pastor Scott Maley acknowledged all that mothers do and mentioned Mary, Jesus’ mom. Jesus was perfect but he still gave his mom a run for her money, like when he disappeared and they finally found him in the temple. Even Mary had plenty of uncertainty and heartache. Moms get discouraged. God is never tired or worn out; he’s ready to give us the strength we need as we rely on him. Moms get angry. We must not let anger lead to sinful thoughts or actions. Strive to respond gently, harsh words increase anger. Moms need help. Lean on the Lord, trusting him to lay out a clear path through the struggles. It’s OK to ask God why. Then, don’t lose heart, and listen for the answer. God will never desert us. Moms get tired. Jesus encourages all to come to him; he will do the “heavy lifting” and give our souls rest. Moms worry. No one knows what’s next or how things will work out. God has a plan. He’s always there in control. Motherhood is filled with emotions, activity, joy and physical exhaustion. God understands a mother’s fears, stresses and fatigue. He’s eager to share the joys; guide and support anytime for anything.
— Marian Guihan