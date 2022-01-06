After a break for Christmas messages, Pastor Ethan Kallberg returned to Proverbs. He started out having fun showing the kids an app that ages them. One brave kid volunteered, had her picture taken, and saw what she’d look like older with gray hair.
Proverbs equate gray hair with wisdom. Many verses encourage kids to embrace wisdom and reject folly, admonishing them to listen to their parent’s teaching. Since the dawn of time, adolescents generally think their parents know nothing. With wisdom implanted in the early years, the hope is they will have strength to reject folly. Gaining wisdom is costly; it takes time, determination and perseverance.
Kallberg shared a story from his childhood involving Halloween mischief. He learned his lesson and regretted bringing trouble to his household. There are consequences of disrespect and disobedience. Habits that start in childhood can persist into adulthood.
How can parents help kids grow in wisdom to avoid foolish decisions? First, pray for your kids. Have family devotions or worship time to show church and God’s word are imperative. Model Christ in our attitude and actions while using Scripture to explain our choices.
Sunday service is at 10 a.m.
Wednesday pot-luck dinner/youth groups is at 6 p.m. Contact us at 802-888-3339.
— Marian Guihan
