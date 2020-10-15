At a time when there are many places people don’t feel welcome, our church should never be one of those places. Pastor Ethan read Philippians 2:4: “Do not merely look out for your own personal interests, but also for the interests of others.”
Jesus is our primary example, giving his all and welcoming all. What does a welcoming church look like? Visitors are greeted before we chat with those we see all the time. We can invite visitors to sit with us so they don’t feel isolated; help them feel at home. Visitors and their children can be guided to Sunday school classrooms; shown where the hymnals and Bibles are. Be prepared to invite guests to lunch after church. Be yourself, let them see Christ through you.
Services at 10 a.m. Services are also shared on our Facebook page. Youth group is Mondays at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
