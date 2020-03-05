Sunday’s sermon was taken from James 3. James, the half-brother of Jesus, is cautioning new believers about the power of the tongue (speech/words).
Even though the tongue is a little member of the body, it is nevertheless capable of great good, encouragement and blessing — or a cause of tremendous hurt and misunderstanding.
Most of us would never intentionally hurt another with unkind words; however, during emotional or angry moments, we are often quick to say something we may regret.
How terrible the consequences and how much suffering it causes all around. Better to be slow to speak and mindful of our heart, for out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks.
It has been noted that, although man has succeeded in taming some of the wildest creatures on earth, he has been unable to consistently tame the tongue.
The Bible tells us that the man/woman who is able to bridle the tongue is perfect and mature. Thankfully what is impossible with man is possible with God.
May we not lose heart when we stumble, but repent, ask for forgiveness not only from the person we have hurt but more importantly from our Father that he will continue the work he has begun in conforming us into the image of his Son so that we may become the person he created us to be for the praise and glory of his name.
We are honored to have you join us for Sunday service 10:30, Moscow Road, Moscow.
— Sherry Bell