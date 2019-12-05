Bruce Wilder welcomed parishioners and served as our worship leader. In addition to greeting us, Charlie Burnham read scripture lessons from Isaiah, Romans and Matthew. Pastor David delivered the children’s message, focusing on the environment and what we can do to reduce destructive waste, such as plastics.
He welcomed them to the Christmas season, which is now upon us, inviting them to think of ways we can make changes in our world and homes to improve our environment.
Our first Advent candle was lit by the Twombleys. During the sermon portion of the service pastor David spoke of advent season coming and how God is coming to us.
Joys and concerns included prayers for those suffering illness and injury as well as those traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday. We welcomed the report that our friend, Anita Morris, had returned safely to Long Island.
Our church welcomed about 30 children to the annual holiday craft party, where children made decorations, decorated cookies and enjoyed snacks. Sunday school children will have a work bee this coming week to prepare food to take to the Morrisville Food Share. Church members contributed many toys for the Lamoille Family Center toy drive, which will be delivered this week.
Musical director Susanna Burnham began rehearsals for the Christmas Eve pageant, a musical reenactment of the birth of Christ. Additionally, we are preparing for another Blue Christmas Service, which will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Upcoming events:
• Women’s prayer group meets each Thursday from 5:15-6:15 p.m.
• Bible Study at the Wilders on Saturday mornings, 8:30 a.m.
— Sharon Fortune